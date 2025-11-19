Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR Shares Bought by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1,477.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,230 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.9% of ARS Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $26,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,756,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,713,446,000 after buying an additional 339,383 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,873,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,458,362,000 after acquiring an additional 152,823 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $650,960,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the first quarter worth $404,288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,545,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,839,000 after acquiring an additional 56,081 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PWR. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $472.00 to $521.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $413.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Quanta Services from $469.00 to $517.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus set a $540.00 price target on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.64.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Quanta Services stock opened at $439.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.08 and a 1 year high of $469.43.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.09. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.330-10.830 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

Insider Transactions at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 6,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.45, for a total transaction of $2,859,907.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,728.50. The trade was a 69.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.81, for a total value of $6,213,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,575 shares in the company, valued at $15,344,730.75. The trade was a 28.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,002 shares of company stock valued at $14,295,857 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.