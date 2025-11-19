Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN Shares Acquired by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares during the quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16,985.2% in the 2nd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares in the last quarter. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.0%

REGN stock opened at $725.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $605.06 and a 200-day moving average of $572.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.06. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $476.49 and a one year high of $800.99.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Announces Dividend

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $2.10. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is 8.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $890.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $580.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $772.76.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on REGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, VP Jason Pitofsky sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.43, for a total value of $280,766.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,503.19. This represents a 9.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.27, for a total value of $4,252,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,843.04. This trade represents a 73.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.