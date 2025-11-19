Research Analysts Set Expectations for MRSN FY2028 Earnings

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.41). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.
MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.19.
Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance
Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $70.73.
Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 156.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74,930 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 102,580.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.
