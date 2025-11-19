Research Analysts Set Expectations for MRSN FY2028 Earnings

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, November 13th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.42) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.41). Wedbush has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mersana Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.62) per share.

MRSN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen cut Mersana Therapeutics to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mersana Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $38.19.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Performance

Mersana Therapeutics stock opened at $27.54 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Mersana Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.21 and a 52 week high of $70.73.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 156.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 79,390 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59,991 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 135,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 74,930 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mersana Therapeutics by 102,580.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 184,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc, Ares Trading SA, Merck KGaA, and Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.