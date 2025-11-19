Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Shares Sold by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc decreased its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets accounts for approximately 1.2% of Aspen Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 66.0% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 242,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at $357,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Robinhood Markets by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 39.8% during the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 6,088 shares in the company, valued at $894,388.08. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total value of $3,648,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 540,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,951,506.55. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,297,404 shares of company stock valued at $529,026,559. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Robinhood Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $161.00 price target on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, October 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.65.

Shares of HOOD opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.10. The company has a market cap of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.66 and a 52-week high of $153.86.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

