Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.3333.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SANA. JMP Securities set a $8.00 price target on Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, October 30th.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Sana Biotechnology stock opened at $3.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.94. Sana Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.47.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 673.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology during the third quarter worth $37,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

