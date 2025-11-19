SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $284.3333.
Several brokerages have issued reports on SAP. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SAP from $322.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, October 24th.
NYSE:SAP opened at $238.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $292.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.18. SAP has a 12 month low of $229.72 and a 12 month high of $313.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $263.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.03.
SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 15.69%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SAP will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.
