Savara Inc. $SVRA Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 309,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 469,119 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Savara worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Savara during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Savara in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Savara from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Savara from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Savara from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Savara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.29.

Savara stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. Savara Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 11.08 and a current ratio of 11.08. The firm has a market cap of $848.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.07.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts predict that Savara Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

