Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 67,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,242,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,545,000 after purchasing an additional 12,346 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHM opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.69. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $22.41 and a 1-year high of $30.31.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

