SouthState Bank Corporation $SSB Stock Holdings Lessened by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SouthState Bank Corporation (NYSE:SSB – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,741,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 767,193 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of SouthState Bank worth $160,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SouthState Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SouthState Bank by 49,800.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in SouthState Bank by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SouthState Bank by 1,103.4% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SouthState Bank news, insider Daniel E. Bockhorst sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 31,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,786. This trade represents a 13.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Bank Price Performance

Shares of SSB opened at $86.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.77. SouthState Bank Corporation has a one year low of $77.74 and a one year high of $114.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

SouthState Bank (NYSE:SSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $698.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.41 million. SouthState Bank had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.25%.During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS.

SouthState Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. SouthState Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of SouthState Bank from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Zacks Research cut SouthState Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SouthState Bank from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SouthState Bank from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised SouthState Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.31.

About SouthState Bank

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Further Reading

