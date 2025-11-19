S&P Global Inc. $SPGI Stock Holdings Trimmed by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 70,734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,168,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163,938 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in S&P Global by 70.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,094,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,868,750,000 after buying an additional 315,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a $546.00 target price on S&P Global in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.00.

NYSE SPGI opened at $489.70 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $427.14 and a 12 month high of $579.05. The company has a market capitalization of $148.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $517.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. Equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 27.93%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

