SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF $JNK Shares Acquired by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNK. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,699,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $45,947,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,723,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $354,458,000 after purchasing an additional 360,678 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,066,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,772,000 after purchasing an additional 309,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,159,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

JNK stock opened at $96.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 0.42. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.40 and a twelve month high of $98.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.73.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

