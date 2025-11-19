SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Purchased by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $34,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at $43,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $374.35 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $238.73 and a fifty-two week high of $403.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.48 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $328.51.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

