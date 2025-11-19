SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB Position Cut by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,481,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,527.2% during the first quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,918,000 after buying an additional 98,460 shares in the last quarter. Eisler Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,282,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,845,000. Finally, Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7,939.4% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 49,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 49,224 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $100.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.29. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

