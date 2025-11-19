SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF $XOP Holdings Raised by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 39.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,305 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $3,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanderbilt University grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 357,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,920,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,353,000. Connable Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,629,000.

NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.03 and a 200-day moving average of $127.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $149.82.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

