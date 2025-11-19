Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.00.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

SYRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SYRE opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 2.99. Spyre Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.91 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.53. On average, research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, CEO Cameron Turtle sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,049,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 701,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,375,490.31. The trade was a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 18,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $299,639.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,382.44. This trade represents a 15.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 357.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 45.2% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 2,881.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 25.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 182.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.