Suncor Energy Inc. $SU Position Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 38.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,722,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378,552 shares during the period. Suncor Energy comprises approximately 1.9% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,264,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 65.8% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 103,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 40,892 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 796,967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,514 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 315,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 42,506 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $9,653,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Suncor Energy by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 944,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,572,000 after purchasing an additional 251,298 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SU opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.79 and a fifty-two week high of $45.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 55.74%.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised Suncor Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Friday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

