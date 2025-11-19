T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW Stock Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 20,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3,483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1,787.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,090 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $324,480.90. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,970,648.35. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $97.48 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $77.85 and a one year high of $125.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 28.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TROW. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $109.38.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

