Targa Resources, Inc. $TRGP Stake Boosted by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,988 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $10,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Targa Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,960,214 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,867,314,000 after purchasing an additional 375,939 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,790,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,764,673,000 after buying an additional 962,631 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,856,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,022,222,000 after buying an additional 95,611 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,565,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $915,338,000 after buying an additional 139,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 64.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,614,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $724,560,000 after buying an additional 1,410,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $240.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $189.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Targa Resources from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Targa Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $170.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93. Targa Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.14 and a twelve month high of $218.51.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.02). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Research analysts predict that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $3,444,200.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 22,139 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,557.19. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

