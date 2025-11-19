Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPL. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in Texas Pacific Land by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth about $36,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on TPL. Tudor Pickering raised Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Pacific Land

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. This trade represents a 0.03% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of TPL opened at $918.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $939.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,019.21. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a twelve month low of $845.56 and a twelve month high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 62.16% and a return on equity of 39.47%. The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.