The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK Stake Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,803,214 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,544 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.1% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,439,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.9% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 11,761 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.7%

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $107.51 on Wednesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $113.74. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.62.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.29.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

