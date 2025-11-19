The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Holdings Boosted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,176,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426,953 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 2.4% of Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,658,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 151,182,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,793,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,786,829 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,048,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,422,795,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954,248 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,381,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,181,000 after buying an additional 1,038,376 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 19,034,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,736,000 after buying an additional 5,032,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,440,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,227,000 after buying an additional 1,700,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW opened at $92.32 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.88 and a 52 week high of $99.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $164.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.93% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.33, for a total value of $299,122.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 34,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,830.74. The trade was a 8.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 3,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $301,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,923 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,454. The trade was a 20.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,938 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,953. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Charles Schwab from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.45.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

