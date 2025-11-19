The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.5714.

NYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on New York Times from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of New York Times from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, November 6th.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT stock opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. New York Times has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $64.75.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $700.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.01 million. New York Times had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New York Times will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other New York Times news, EVP Jacqueline M. Welch sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $330,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,778.80. This trade represents a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,265,000 after buying an additional 1,836,788 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,932,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in New York Times by 383.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,865 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in New York Times by 210.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,609,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,430 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in New York Times by 98.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,055,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,031 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

