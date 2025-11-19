The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Sold by Alteri Wealth LLC

Alteri Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Alteri Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $225.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $230.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.42. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $199.90 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.04 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.64 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 33.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Progressive from $301.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $312.00 to $301.38 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $266.00 to $246.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.96.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total transaction of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,806.24. This represents a 29.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,782 shares of company stock valued at $12,708,788. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

