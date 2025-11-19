Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF $VCR Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth about $135,415,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,192,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,677,000 after purchasing an additional 33,356 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,551,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 80,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,229,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $369.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $404.00. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $392.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.13.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

