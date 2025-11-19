Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF $VDC Shares Sold by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Anfield Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VDC. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $209.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $213.40 and a 200 day moving average of $217.79. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $202.96 and a twelve month high of $226.73.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

