Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE Stake Reduced by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $6,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

