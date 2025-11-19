Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Bought by Anfield Capital Management LLC

Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1,470.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the second quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $282.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $296.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $291.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.45. The company has a market cap of $86.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.