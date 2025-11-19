Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF $VTWO Stake Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 66,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 581.6% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 54.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VTWO opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $102.16.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were issued a $0.3428 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

