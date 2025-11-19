Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,547 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 789.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,856,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,363,000 after purchasing an additional 13,187,463 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,137,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,545,000 after buying an additional 137,896 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,124,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,606,000 after buying an additional 3,374,033 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,084,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,307,000 after acquiring an additional 206,352 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 79.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,350 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6481 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

