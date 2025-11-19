Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF $VFMV Shares Purchased by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (BATS:VFMV – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,051 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF by 307.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000.

VFMV stock opened at $128.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.62 million, a P/E ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.65. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $112.97 and a 1 year high of $129.53.

The Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation with lower volatility relative to the broad U.S. equity market. VFMV was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

