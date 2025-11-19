WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $6,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.94 and a fifty-two week high of $118.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The firm has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $3.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.49%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Featured Stories

