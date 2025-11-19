Wedbush Increases Earnings Estimates for Sutro Biopharma

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2028 EPS estimates for Sutro Biopharma in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 12th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.75). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sutro Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.92) per share.

STRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.47.

Sutro Biopharma Stock Up 4.7%

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $0.89 on Monday. Sutro Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.52 and a 52 week high of $3.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a market cap of $75.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.75.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 852.70% and a negative net margin of 206.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Connie Matsui bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 111,754 shares of company stock worth $89,601 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 92,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 53,390 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

