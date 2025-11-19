Western Alliance Bancorporation $WAL Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,035,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,182 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.84% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $158,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 6.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 4.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 300,358 shares in the company, valued at $23,127,566. This trade represents a 1.35% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WAL. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. National Bankshares set a $118.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.53.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WAL opened at $73.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $98.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $718.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

