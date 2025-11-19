Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Western Copper & Gold from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 696.3% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 989,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after buying an additional 865,339 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 33.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,358,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after buying an additional 833,348 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Western Copper & Gold by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 970,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 510,000 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Western Copper & Gold by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 859,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 255,642 shares during the last quarter. 21.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Western Copper & Gold has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.12.

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

