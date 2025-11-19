Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.25.
Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Western Copper & Gold from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th.
Western Copper & Gold stock opened at $2.14 on Wednesday. Western Copper & Gold has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $431.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 1.12.
Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and future development of mineral resource properties. It currently focuses on the development of the Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
