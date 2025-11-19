What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for ABEO FY2027 Earnings?

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $50,482.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 350,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,612.57. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,190,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,951.08. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,612 shares of company stock worth $410,271. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

