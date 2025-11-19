What is Zacks Small Cap’s Forecast for ABEO FY2027 Earnings?

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Small Cap dropped their FY2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, November 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.15. The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.16) per share.
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABEO
Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ABEO stock opened at $4.48 on Monday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $7.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $242.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Abeona Therapeutics
In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $50,482.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 350,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890,612.57. This represents a 2.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vishwas Seshadri sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total transaction of $131,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,190,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,951.08. This represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,612 shares of company stock worth $410,271. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Abeona Therapeutics
Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Abeona Therapeutics
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- What’s on the Thanksgiving Table? A Stock Pick for Every Course
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Why Home Depot’s Pain Could Be a Long-Term Investor’s Gain
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Qualcomm’s Bulls Are Running Out of Room to Be Wrong
Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.