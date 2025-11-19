Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB Shares Acquired by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,512 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. CIBC upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho raised Williams Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.53, for a total value of $242,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 302,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,319,101.85. The trade was a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.45. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.58 and a 52 week high of $65.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.09%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

