WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WSC. DA Davidson cut their price target on WillScot from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target (down from $37.00) on shares of WillScot in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup began coverage on WillScot in a research note on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on WillScot from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of WillScot from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 29th.

NASDAQ WSC opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.15. WillScot has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $39.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.52 million. WillScot had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. WillScot has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 3rd. WillScot’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot in the first quarter valued at approximately $748,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in WillScot by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in WillScot by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of WillScot by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 86,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 52,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

