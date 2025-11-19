Workday, Inc. $WDAY Stake Boosted by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,810,404,000 after purchasing an additional 455,855 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,112,000 after buying an additional 140,042 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Workday by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after acquiring an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,475,000 after purchasing an additional 913,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.58. The stock has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $205.33 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Workday from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Workday from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $330.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total value of $1,268,217.88. Following the transaction, the director owned 24,078 shares in the company, valued at $5,662,182.48. This trade represents a 18.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 168,468 shares in the company, valued at $39,189,026.16. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

