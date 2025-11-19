ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.36.
ZTO has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th.
NYSE ZTO opened at $18.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of -0.20. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $16.34 and a 52-week high of $22.01.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
