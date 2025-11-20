107,971 Shares in Alamos Gold Inc. $AGI Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 107,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000. Alamos Gold makes up approximately 0.8% of Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,186 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alamos Gold by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 51.2% in the first quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 269,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 91,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,556,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,293,000 after buying an additional 240,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.2%

AGI stock opened at $33.89 on Thursday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 33.46%.The firm had revenue of $462.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Zacks Research lowered Alamos Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy (a)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alamos Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Alamos Gold

About Alamos Gold

(Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.