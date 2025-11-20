111 (NASDAQ:YI) Trading Down 2.6% – Should You Sell?

111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80. Approximately 2,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 7,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Get 111 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 111 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, 111 currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on YI

111 Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.40.

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $447.51 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 111

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 111 stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of 111, Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of 111 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 111

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.