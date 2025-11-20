12,200 Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 920.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 375.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $125.27 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.36 and a 200-day moving average of $144.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.98 and a 1-year high of $203.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.23.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.86 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

In related news, CEO Juan Delgado-Moreira purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $130.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,314,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,338,166.45. This represents a 0.61% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total transaction of $21,976,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 22.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

