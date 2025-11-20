13,100 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD Acquired by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Robinhood Markets by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,612,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,176,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,840,000 after purchasing an additional 507,926 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3,615.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,555,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,910,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244,182 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $951,479,000. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 286.0% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 5,743,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,053,000 after buying an additional 4,255,862 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In other news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $104,797,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $3,648,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 540,949 shares in the company, valued at $78,951,506.55. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 5,134,080 shares of company stock worth $626,549,514 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOOD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Loop Capital set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Dbs Bank upgraded Robinhood Markets to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $118.16 on Thursday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $153.86. The company has a market capitalization of $106.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $104.20.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 52.19%.The business’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Robinhood Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.