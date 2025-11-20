15,600 Shares in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA Purchased by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladwyn Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Curat Global LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. Curat Global LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,655,240.40. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CTVA opened at $64.63 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.40 and a 1 year high of $77.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.81.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.26. Corteva had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Corteva from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Corteva from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Corteva from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.05.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

