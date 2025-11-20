16,000 Shares in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM Bought by Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd

Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,951,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,713,000 after buying an additional 154,783 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,421,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,732,000 after acquiring an additional 36,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,795,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,504,000 after acquiring an additional 23,910 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Communications by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,137,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,651,000 after purchasing an additional 830,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Michelle Chang sold 33,956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $2,784,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,198. This represents a 62.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $628,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 132,795 shares in the company, valued at $10,889,190. The trade was a 5.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 394,848 shares of company stock valued at $32,754,712. 11.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZM. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoom Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoom Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Zoom Communications from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Zoom Communications from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.35.

Zoom Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Communications stock opened at $80.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.79. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.66.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.39). Zoom Communications had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 24.99%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

