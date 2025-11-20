17 Capital Partners LLC Acquires 1,073 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF $VFH

17 Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,215,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,273,000 after acquiring an additional 31,634 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,303,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 863,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,184,000 after purchasing an additional 171,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 785,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,895,000 after purchasing an additional 27,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 468,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,984,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $125.47 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.30. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $100.87 and a 1 year high of $133.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

