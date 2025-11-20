17 Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,005 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

17 Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,551,000 after purchasing an additional 29,438 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.4% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Obermeyer Wealth Partners bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. CICC Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.49.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 17,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.93, for a total transaction of $2,767,996.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 313,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,507,558.64. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.01, for a total transaction of $648,196.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,548.33. This represents a 24.10% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 39,118 shares of company stock worth $7,555,369 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $223.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $363.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.92. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $267.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $212.60 and its 200 day moving average is $166.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The firm had revenue of $9.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

