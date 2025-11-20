17 Capital Partners LLC Buys 4,194 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

17 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 60.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 585.5% during the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Motco increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $84.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16. The company has a market cap of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $58.42 and a 12-month high of $88.64.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Dbs Bank upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

