17 Capital Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

17 Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 103.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 176.3% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other news, insider Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.62, for a total value of $1,839,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 25,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,765,151.50. This trade represents a 19.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 720 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.12, for a total value of $214,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 7,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,608.16. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 24,665 shares of company stock worth $7,438,000 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $329.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.2%

VEEV stock opened at $273.21 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.54 and a 52 week high of $310.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.53.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $789.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.49 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 27.29%.During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Veeva Systems has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.940-1.950 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 7.780-7.780 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.