17 Capital Partners LLC Has $1.09 Million Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

17 Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 175.0% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC raised its position in Danaher by 81.4% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 5,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.42, for a total value of $1,088,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 2,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,352.50. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 21,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.23, for a total value of $4,773,952.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,454.19. This represents a 59.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 33,026 shares of company stock worth $7,195,987 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock opened at $222.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $258.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Danaher from $226.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $241.00 price target on shares of Danaher in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.